"A very Hogan-Esque pop" - Saraya's father Ricky Knight shares his heartfelt reaction to her AEW debut (Exclusive)

Saraya's AEW debut last week was met with universal praise, especially from the crowd in attendance. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the star's parents spoke about her first Dynamite appearance.

Four years ago, the former WWE Superstar was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to an injury. However, many expect her to return to the squared circle after her shocking debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Saraya's parents, Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya. During the conversation, the couple was asked how they felt about their daughter's AEW debut, to which Knight responded:

"She told us about two or three days before, said ‘Please dad, don’t tell anyone, not even family, don’t tell anybody!’" Knight said. "I woke up the night after AEW and someone messages [me] about the pop she got, they was like “man, that was the biggest pop I ever [heard].’ And I looked at it and I couldn’t believe it. It was a very Hogan-Esque pop, it was unbelievable." (03:51 onward)

The star is yet to have her first match in AEW despite teasing a feud with Britt Baker. Unfortunately, she was criticized by a section of fans on social media following her latest promo.

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette opens up about the impact of Saraya's debut on the AEW women's division

While the Jacksonville-based company is known for its numerous surprise debuts, fans were entirely taken aback by Saraya's arrival. Many believe she will likely spearhead the AEW women's division heading into the future.

In a recent episode of The Sessions, Paquette shared her heartfelt response to The Anti-Diva's AEW debut.

"Man, what a great moment that was. Is there a bigger star to step in that spot? We haven't seen her wrestle in years, and to now have this massive presence for somebody who just lives and breathes pro wrestling? I think she's going to make a huge difference for them and I'm just so excited. What a pop," Renee said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It remains to be seen whether Saraya will make her in-ring comeback in the coming months. If she does, who will step up to the former Divas Champion? Only time will tell.

