Renee Paquette gets brutally honest about Saraya's (FKA Paige) AEW debut

Renee Paquette recently spoke about Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) entering the women's division of AEW and what it means for the company.

The Anti-Diva showed up on Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, stopping a beatdown on Athena and Toni Storm by Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. Given her popularity in the pro wrestling community, her debut had fans tearing the roof down in excitement.

Speaking about the 30-year-old star on The Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette described her first impression of watching the debut live:

"I nearly sh** my pants, I almost cried. I was so happy for this moment and the fact it came together the way that it did," she said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

She also spoke about what Saraya's presence may mean for the AEW Women's division.

"Man, what a great moment that was to have Saraya join AEW, what this means for the women's division. Is there a bigger star to step in that spot? We haven't seen her wrestle in years, and to now have this massive presence for somebody who just lives and breathes pro wrestling? I think she's going to make a huge difference for them and I'm just so excited. It was such a cool moment, what a pop," added Renee. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen what role she will play in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star Saraya seemingly shut down rumors of her not being medically cleared

While Saraya's debut has many fans excited for her, concerns about her medical status have also been a hot topic recently.

The former WWE star suffered a serious injury at a house show in 2017, leading to her being taken off in-ring action. Due to this, fans are worried that she might not participate inside the squared circle in the future.

However, Saraya recently shared a tweet that seemed to debunk these rumors.

SARAYA @Saraya Ignore the dirt sheet click bait. See ya Wednesday. #AEWDynamite Ignore the dirt sheet click bait. See ya Wednesday. #AEWDynamite

With Saraya scheduled to appear on Dynamite this week, only time will tell what she plans to do in the foreseeable future.

Who do you think Saraya should face first in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

