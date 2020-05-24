Paige reveals what happened immediately after she suffered a career-ending injury 

Banks apologized to Paige, while Bray checked on her moments after the incident

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige recently completed 7000 subscribers on Twitch and looked back at her career in her latest video to celebrate the occasion. Paige talked in detail about the injury that she suffered at a house show, back in 2017. During a six-woman Tag Team match, Paige took a kick from Sasha Banks, which hurt her and led to the match being stopped.

Paige revealed that when the medical personnel were checking on her, Bayley was incredibly upset and was tearing up. Paige further stated that Banks was crying as well. She came up to her in the trainer's room and began apologizing for what had just happened, to which Paige replied that it isn't her fault and accidents happen in the ring. Paige then recalled going backstage, where a string of wrestlers, including Bray Wyatt, approached her to check whether she was okay.

You can watch Paige talking about the incident at the 37:23 mark, HERE.

Paige is currently doing well for herself, and is working on WWE Backstage on FS1

"I'm FREAKING out... I'm 21 years old with a championship in @WWE!!! What the hell?!"@RealPaigeWWE remembers the moments after she won her first @WWENXT Women's Championship. pic.twitter.com/ytsNinVPm8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 20, 2020

Paige's injury was a career-threatening one, and she announced her retirement from pro-wrestling on the RAW after WrestleMania 34. She was appointed as SmackDown GM soon after, a position she held for the entirety of 2018.

But fr fr.. I need to be GM again. I was very good. Just saying. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 13, 2020

She has since gone on to manage the newly-formed tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and is currently working on WWE Backstage on FS1 as a panelist.