Saraya (fka Paige) announces her next AEW appearance; seemingly downplays rumors of not being medically cleared

AEW's newest recruit Saraya (FKA Paige) has announced that she will appear on Dynamite next week.

The former WWE star had suffered a career-threatening injury at a House show in 2017. Since then, she has not participated in any matches, being relegated to various non-wrestling roles. Paige confirmed on Twitter on June 10, 2022, that she was leaving WWE on July 7.

The 30-year-old star debuted this week on Dynamite: Grand Slam. Her entry had Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb stopping in the middle of their assault on Athena and Toni Storm.

While the applause and appreciation for Saraya's debut were massive, the pro-wrestling community still questioned whether she could compete in the ring.

However, a recent tweet from Saraya has seemingly shut down all rumors of her not being cleared for in-ring competition.

"Ignore the dirt sheet click bait. See ya Wednesday. #AEWDynamite," she wrote.

As of now, it is unclear what role she will be playing at the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next on her agenda in the coming weeks.

Fans expressed excitement at the welcome announcement by the AEW star

Saraya's tweet has apparently let her massive fanbase breathe easy, as delighted responses filled the comment section.

Several fans were excited to see the former WWE star appear again next week on Dynamite.

Others were still unsure of her ability to compete in the ring again.

Nevertheless, Saraya is scheduled to make an appearance on Wednesday. Only time will tell who she will feud with in All Elite Wrestling.

