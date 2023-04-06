"IT'S TIME" - Major AEW star's real-life brother teases possible debut at All In

Following the announcement that All Elite Wrestling is finally making its debut in the United Kingdom with the second-ever All In event, an AEW star's family member is looking to work their way into the show.

The AEW star in question is Saraya, who comes from one of the United Kingdom's most famous wrestling families, the Knights, who were famously the subject of the 2017 feature film Fighting With My Family.

Saraya's brother Zak Zodiac is a man who, despite being 31 years old, has over two decades' worth of experience in the wrestling business. Zak immediately took to Twitter following the All In announcement to state that he would do everything in his power to make it onto the show.

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac 🏼 August 27th, Wembley stadium! @Saraya comes home and ill be working my backside off to get an opportunity. IT'S TIME August 27th, Wembley stadium! @Saraya comes home and ill be working my backside off to get an opportunity. IT'S TIME 🔥👊🏼 https://t.co/b8X2kwcDmS

Zak isn't the only member of the Knight family who is still active, as his half-brother Roy Knight still wrestles to this day, as well as Roy's son (and Zak's nephew) Ricky Knight Jr., who recently had to vacate the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship due to injury.

A number of AEW's British stars are slated to compete at All In

All Elite Wrestling has stars from around the world on its roster, with a large portion of them being from the United Kingdom. Following the announcement of the All In event, a number of AEW British stars were included in the press release.

Stars like Jamie Hayter and Saraya, who appear regularly on Dynamite and Rampage, were named, as well as a few names who haven't appeared for the company in quite some time.

Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #AEW ’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley #AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JX1gnnr7XF

Former AEW All-Atlantic and Trios Champion PAC was also mentioned, as was Anthony Ogogo, who have both been away from All Elite Wrestling for some time.

PAC hasn't appeared on TV since the conclusion of Death Triangle's best-of-seven series with The Elite in January 2023 due to issues with his visa, while Ogogo hasn't wrestled for All Elite Wrestling since August 2022, having worked primarily in the UK since then.

