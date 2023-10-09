AEW star Claudio Castagnoli addresses the possibility of Bryan Danielson retiring next year

Former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli spends a lot of time with Bryan Danielson since they are stablemates in the Blackpool Combat Club. He recently urged fans to pay attention to Danielson's comments about retiring from the ring.

Bryan Danielson challenged Zack Sabre Jr. to a match at WrestleDream 2023. Before the contest, The American Dragon mentioned that he would start to wrap up his full-time in-ring career once his daughter turned seven. Since then, fans have been enjoying Danielson's work while they can, as he is expected to conclude his full-time run soon.

On an episode of In the Kliq, Claudio Castagnoli said he recently spoke to Bryan Danielson about various topics. The BCC member mentioned that the former WWE Champion wanted to end his career on his terms.

"We talked a lot, not just about wrestling, but life in general. People counted him out so many times. He came back from what normal people probably wouldn't. So, for him to kind of call it on his own terms and end his career whenever he wants to, I think that is very important to him, and he deserves that. So, you know, whenever he decides that enough is enough, he will do so. I also think you have to very much pay attention to how he worded it." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Bryan Danielson will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Since returning from injury before All Out 2023, Bryan Danielson has had a heated feud with Ricky Starks, a dream match with Zack Sabre Jr., and a very physical showdown with Kyle Fletcher.

The one thing that Danielson hasn't done in AEW is win a championship. That said, it could change soon as The American Dragon will take on Swerve Strickland on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, with the winner becoming the number one contender for the TNT Championship.

The champion, Christian Cage, will defend his crown on this week's Collision against either Strickland or Danielson. It will be interesting to see if a new TNT Champion is crowned on Saturday.

