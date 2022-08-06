"Absolutely shattered" - AEW's Claudio Castagnoli recalls WWE Trophy incident

Recently crowned ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli shared a story on how his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy got shattered.

Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) won the first ever Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy at WrestleMania 30. He secured the historic victory by performing a body slam on The Big Show, in very similar fashion to how Hulk Hogan bodyslammed Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight at Starrcast, the Blackpool Combat Club member stated that the trophy did not even last one day.

“So I don’t know if you remember, but the trophy I had got destroyed the very next day. What happened was, that thing is heavy, it’s huge. The base is completely solid. Until Corbin picked it up the other day, no one had picked it up. I don’t know if you remember but every time someone won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal after me, they stood next to it and did the pose next to it, and they had it ringside.” (H/T - ITR)

Claudio Castagnoli further went on to mention that he has still not received the broken parts of the prestigious trophy.

“So the next day they just kind of carted it around for me, and they have those little baby ramps that goes over cables. Someone pushed it, it went this way and the trophy just absolutely shattered. So they fixed it as good as they could, they still have it at the warehouse. The broken parts I was supposed to get them, I never did, but I still have the plaque.” (H/T - ITR)

Claudio Castagnoli says winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal was special

Though the former Swiss Superman's time in WWE did not go according to plan, he still had some memorable moments with the promotion. Winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was one of the highlights.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he stated that nobody can take that cherished moment away from him.

“But if I look back, I had some amazing moments that you couldn’t fabricate… I won the first-ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that nobody will ever be able to take away from me, so if it was an uphill battle, I’m very thankful for it," Castagnoli added. (h/t - Wrestling Inc)

Claudio Castagnoli is still undefeated in AEW. He is also in his first reign as a World Champion. Who do you think can dethrone him? Sound off in the comments section below!

