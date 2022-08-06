"An uphill battle" - AEW star Claudio Castagnoli reflects on his tenure with WWE

Recently-crowned ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has discussed his time in WWE.

Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) spent 11 years with the Stamford-based promotion before leaving this year. He chose not to renew his contract, which expired in February. During his tenure, the only singles title he won was the United States Championship. However, he held the WWE Tag Team Title seven times.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the All Elite star revealed why his time with WWE was a "great uphill battle."

“I always feel you have to carry yourself with a certain grace, especially because of what people may expect a professional wrestler to be or to act or to look like... Even if my WWE career was again, an uphill battle … it was a great uphill battle, because to me, even if I never won or will win that big title… I stay true to myself, and I feel that gives me a bigger bond with the wrestling fans," Castagnoli said. (h/t - Wrestling Inc)

Claudio Castagnoli discloses the thing which nobody can ever take away from him

Despite The Swiss Cyborg's WWE career not being something he had expected it to be, he had some moments to be proud of in the promotion.

At WrestleMania 30, Claudio won the inaugural edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The star believes that to be an achievement that the fans will always remember him for.

“But if I look back, I had some amazing moments that you couldn’t fabricate… I won the first-ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that nobody will ever be able to take away from me, so if it was an uphill battle, I’m very thankful for it," Castagnoli added. (h/t - Wrestling Inc)

Bob Dahlstrom @robertdahlstrom

#roh #aew #prowrestling #claudiocastagnoli How awesome was it for @ClaudioCSRO to win the ROH title? I’m still not sure what is gonna happen with ROH, but he’s a great guy to be leading it. How awesome was it for @ClaudioCSRO to win the ROH title? I’m still not sure what is gonna happen with ROH, but he’s a great guy to be leading it.#roh #aew #prowrestling #claudiocastagnoli https://t.co/wVvmeFpyli

Following his WWE exit, Claudio Castagnoli signed for AEW. He made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Castagnoli won the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

Do you think Claudio made the right move by leaving WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far