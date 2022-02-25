Cesaro created a buzz among fans by unexpectedly leaving WWE. His departure came as a surprise as he worked in WWE for over a decade, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved stars in the business. If you're wondering why he's no longer with WWE, we've got you covered.

Why did Cesaro leave WWE?

The simple reason is he and WWE couldn't agree on a new deal. As reported by PWInsider, both sides were in contract negotiations, but a new deal wasn't signed.

Wrestlers are bound to parent promotions with time-limited contracts and can choose not to sign another contract if they aren't happy with the deal offered.

Fans have seen superstars like Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole choose not to sign a new deal with WWE. Cesaro is the latest name on the list.

As of now, he's a free agent not bound to a non-compete clause. AEW, NJPW, or IMPACT Wrestling might sign him soon.

Cesaro had an impressive WWE career

In 2012, Cesaro made his WWE debut as part of a storyline involving Aksana where the two were portrayed as lovers. He quickly became the United States Champion by defeating Santino Marella.

After a successful reign, he went on to form The Real Americans with Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger. WWE recognized the tag team potential of The Swiss Cyborg and paired him with Tyson Kidd. The two went on to become tag champions.

After a short singles run, Cesaro aligned himself with Sheamus, and they began calling themselves The Bar. Together, they became five-time tag champions.

Later, he aligned himself with Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn in The Artist Collective. He held the SmackDown Tag Team titles alongside Nakamura.

After separating from the alliance, Cesaro began receiving a main event push. He defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 and engaged in an incredible feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, his push was destroyed as WWE couldn't find interesting storylines for him. Hopefully, fans will see Cesaro in some other promotion very soon.

