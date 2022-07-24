"My first world championship" - Claudio Castagnoli comments on his reaction of disbelief after ROH world title win at Death Before Dishonor

New ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has commented on how he felt after pinning Jonathan Gresham at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Earlier today, at the event, Castagnoli hit Gresham with a Ricola Bomb to capture his maiden world championship with the promotion. After the win, the Swiss star had a look of disbelief on his face. Blackpool Combat Club manager William Regal also joined him for the high-profile bout.

In the post-event media scrum, Castagnoli noted that he was happy to receive such a reaction from the crowd after his world title victory.

"I don't know. It's just years of hard work, and that moment, I had a talk with Tony about that on my way up here, I had a hell of a run in the first month. It was like Forbidden Door, Blood and Guts, Fyter Fest and now Death Before Dishonor (...) And to top it up with my first world championship, what made me so happy was the reaction of everybody." (29:11 onwards)

Claudio Castagnoli also mentioned that he wanted to soak in the energy and enjoy a few minutes on stage before signing off.

"You know to me wrestling is about the fans, the interactiveness, it's about the feeding off the energy and thats what was so much fun. And to hear the crowd to see it and I just wanted to take it all and soak it in. Because no need to rush, just sit there and enjoy. I waited for a long time, and so just enjoy and it was amazing."

Claudio Castagnoli on his ROH World Championship win

Despite being a part of ROH in the past, the 41-year-old never won the promotion's world title until today.

In the media scrum, Claudio said he prefers to do things rather than talk.

"This [ROH World Title] is my first world championship. I said this before that I could be here and tell you guys what I am going to do, this and that. I feel like there are a lot of people that talk a lot. I like to let my actions speak. So it is gonna be a hell of a run. Hope you guys are ready," Castagnoli said.

Claudio Castagnoli made his debut in AEW on June 26, 2022, after parting with WWE earlier this year. It will be interesting to see what's next for the BCC member in All Elite Wrestling.

