"My mind just explodes" - Top star shares honest reaction to AEW boss Ton Khan purchasing ROH

Jonathan Gresham recently spilled the beans about his first reaction to the news of AEW President Tony Khan acquiring ROH.

A few weeks back, Khan made the blockbuster announcement that he had become the new owner of Ring of Honor on an episode of Dynamite. The development quickly spread like wildfire, with fans wondering if the promotion would become a part of AEW or remain a separate entity.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham revealed he was as stunned by the news as the wrestling fratenity. He recalled that he was in Dublin, Ireland when his former Ring of Honor colleague and close friend Bandido broke the news via a call.

Gresham added that since he remained away from social media for long periods, he only got to know about the development a few minutes later. He noted that his mind exploded upon learning Tony Khan was the new owner of ROH.

“Bandido is like my boy, he’s the news guy for me,” Gresham said. “I was in Dublin, Ireland. Bandido always texts me or Instagrams me or something like that, but this particular time my phone started ringing and it says Bandido. I was like ‘hello?’ He was talking and said ‘did you hear?’ And I was like ‘no, what’s going on?’ Cause I stay off social media as much as I can to keep my mind focused and clear so I had no clue what was going on and he told me that Tony Khan had bought Ring of Honor. So at that point, my mind just explodes, which is like, that’s great, that means Ring of Honor will continue past Supercard [of Honor]." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jonathan Gresham wants matches with AEW stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

A few days back, Jonathan Gresham opened up about his long-term goals as the ROH World Champion. He wanted to restore 'honor' to the title, which could only be possible by wrestling two of Ring of Honor's most respected alumni and current AEW veterans, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

“At the end of Final Battle, my goal was and still is to bring honor and prestige back to the Ring of Honor World Championship, and the only way for me to do that is to wrestle two men. To face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. That’s the only way I’m going to be able to restore honor to the Ring of Honor World Championship,” Gresham said.

Jonathan Gresham will defend his ROH Championship against Bandido at Supercard of Honor 2022, the promotion's first show under the AEW President's regime.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava