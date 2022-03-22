Top champion puts AEW stars Bryan Danielson and CM Punk on notice

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham recently expressed his desire to compete against AEW veterans Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

Gresham is currently one of the most sought-after free agents in wrestling, with many companies vying to secure his services. Even All Elite President Tony Khan, who purchased Ring of Honor a few weeks back, is reportedly eager to bring him under his promotion's umbrella.

The ROH Champion, on his part, is also seemingly aiming to wrestle plenty of AEW talents, as he recently revealed in a chat with WrestleTalk. Gresham stated that he wanted to restore the honor of the ROH World Championship, which could be possible by colliding with two of the company's alumni, Danielson and Punk.

“At the end of Final Battle, my goal was and still is to bring honor and prestige back to the Ring of Honor World Championship, and the only way for me to do that is to wrestle two men. To face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. That’s the only way I’m going to be able to restore honor to the Ring of Honor World Championship,” Gresham said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jonathan Gresham says he was shocked after learning AEW boss Tony Khan acquired ROH

Khan's acquisition of ROH didn't only come as a shock to fans as Gresham revealed that many of the company's talents, including him, were equally stunned after learning about it. The 34-year-old star recalled that he was in Ireland when he found out about it through a colleague.

“I found out about Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor with the rest of the world. I was in a hotel room in Ireland and I get a phone call from a colleague that told me what was going on online. Because I kind of stay off of social media for long periods of time. So it was told to me by a colleague and I was just as shocked as everybody else,” Gresham revealed.

Whether or not he jumps ship to AEW, it's safe to say Jonathan Gresham is currently doing some of the best work of his career for promotions like Progress Wrestling and his own creation, Terminus.

Do you see Gresham joining AEW and competing against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

