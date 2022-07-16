"One step forward, two steps back" - AEW star Claudio Castagnoli opens up on his underwhelming run in WWE

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli opened up about why he decided to part ways with WWE.

Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) decided not to renew his contract with the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired earlier this year. His departure from the company made a lot of wrestling fans furious as they believe he was not utilized properly by Vince McMahon. During his time in the promotion, he won the United States Championship in 2013 and held the tag team championship seven times.

Speaking recently to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Claudio explained that he did not feel like he was moving in the right direction in WWE. He also professed to be extremely content with his role in AEW.

“You know, like you said it was a lot of one step forward, two steps back, but I feel that’s how life is for many people. And you have to just keep going and learn from those experiences and then like, learn from it, and then make decisions based on that. that’s why I’m where I’m at now, and I’m very happy, ” said Castagnoli.

Claudio Castagnoli debuted in AEW in June this year

The former WWE star made his surprise debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion at AEW×NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26th.

He was introduced as a replacement of injured Bryan Danielson. He joined the Blackpool Combat Club managed by William Regal that also consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.

The 41-year-old scripted a comprehensive victory against Zack Sabre Jr. on the show. Claudio finished his first week on a high as the Blackpool Combat Club went on to defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society on June 29th at Blood and Guts.

Things are looking bright for the superstar so far in the promotion and it looks like he is on his way to achieving the kind of success he has not had in WWE.

Do you think Claudio Castagnoli could be a future AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

