"I know there's plans" - AEW star Claudio Castagnoli provides a major update on ROH's future (Exclusive)

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has expressed his desire to carry forward the Ring of Honor brand, speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda.

Formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, Claudio made his debut as a shock replacement for the injured Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door. After securing his debut win over Zack Sabre Jr. on the night, the Swiss Superman went further to win the Blood & Guts match for The Blackpool Combat Club.

Castagnoli achieved the crowning moment of his career at long last when he defeated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH title at Death Before Dishonor. He indicated during his exclusive interview that he plans to continue to carry the brand forward and represent "the best wrestling in the world":

"I want to keep representing the best wrestling in the world, which ROH always stands for, and then AEW kind of took over on that. So I think we're still trying to figure out what the future for Ring of Honor exactly holds. I know there's plans for some more pay-per-views. Hopefully they'll be announced soon, and I don't know what the exact details are, but with the success of Death Before Dishonor, I mean it would only make sense to do some more and then hopefully see what else we can do. But I think that's the goal to keep Ring of Honor alive and as its own brand." (1:33-2:05)

Claudio also revealed that he believed there were plans in place for more ROH-branded events following Death Before Dishonor.

Claudio Castagnoli revealed in the same interview who he wanted to face next in AEW

Castagnoli also spoke about dream opponents, including those possible in AEW. When asked who his number one opponent was within the Jacksonville promotion, he was unable to whittle it down to just one.

Claudio earmarked Dragon Lee and Rush as two examples following their own Death Before Dishonor performances:

"There’s just so many possibilities. I mean, I’ve watched Rush against Dragon Lee and I was like, ‘Oh I wanna wrestle Dragon Lee! Oh I wanna wrestle Rush!’ So it’s just one of those, ‘Oh I wanna wrestle everybody!’” (03:04)

@KennyOmegamanX @ClaudioCSRO Kenny Omega and Claudio Castagnoli are 1-1 in singles matches, maybe it's time to settle the score in AEW? Kenny Omega and Claudio Castagnoli are 1-1 in singles matches, maybe it's time to settle the score in AEW?👀@KennyOmegamanX @ClaudioCSRO https://t.co/HNbIL4eaAa

The current ROH Champ will defend his crown at the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts III against Konosuke Takeshita. The DDT Pro Wrestling star has already battled Claudio's Blood & Guts brothers in arms, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, in previous months.

