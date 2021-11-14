CM Punk breaks silence on John Cena tribute at AEW Full Gear

One of the most talked-about moments at AEW Full Gear was the moment when CM Punk decided to give a little tribute to his former rival John Cena. The Second City Saint recently discussed this highlight and explained that he just wanted to have some fun.

At AEW Full Gear, Punk faced Eddie Kingston in a heated clash between the two enemies. As remarkable as this battle was, one of its biggest moments had nothing to do with Kingston. At one point, The Best in the World pulled off John Cena's 5 Moves of Doom sequence. Fans went into a frenzy watching Punk pay tribute to the 16-time WWE Champion.

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania

CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage

After the Full Gear show, CM Punk and other AEW stars participated in a media scrum. When The Second City Saint was asked about the homage that he paid to John Cena, Punk stated that he did the sequence to get a reaction from the crowd. The former world champion also noted that he lets the live crowd direct his actions when he's in the ring.

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring, and I often like to say, ‘I have no boss when I’m in the ring,’ but the truth is it’s the people, and I listen to them," said Punk. "Sometimes I go with the flow and sometimes I take it places."

"Regardless of the seven-year gap, I’ve been doing this for a minute," Punk continued. "To me, it’s fun just to f*** with people. That’s the whole juice for me. It’s getting different reactions and kind of getting to play with that." (H/T Sescoops)

CM Punk dedicated his Full Gear match to Eddie Guerrero

Before the pay-per-view on Saturday, CM Punk took to Twitter to state that his match at Full Gear would be dedicated to the late Eddie Guerrero. Fans were moved by Punk's dedication, as they still love Guerrero for the legacy he has left behind in the wrestling industry.

CM Punk, who won his match, gave the perfect tribute to Latino Heat by hitting his classic Three Amigos trio of suplexes. Other AEW stars also paid homage to Guerrero throughout the show to recognize the anniversary of his death.

Tonight is for Eddie.

What do you think about CM Punk's comments? Sound off below.

