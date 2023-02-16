AEW star CM Punk's next appearance confirmed (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda has learned what CM Punk's next confirmed appearance will be amidst his uncertain AEW future.

The Cult of Personality hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since All Out. When he was last seen, he launched an explosive rant against Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite. He was then involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite. While the latter has since returned, Punk is yet to do so and there remain questions over whether he ever will.

He has made appearances in a commentary role for MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships, resuming the role he held prior to signing with Tony Khan's promotion. The company has since announced its return for events on March 31st and April 1st later this year. However, there was no explicit mention as to whether Punk would also be returning.

CFFC has since confirmed to Sportskeeda that he'll be there, ensuring that while his wrestling future may yet be unknown, fans can at least catch him in March and April.

Punk's passion for MMA has been well-documented. Prior to his time spent commentating for CFFC, he fought professionally in the UFC. His career was brief, only fighting in two losing battles before retiring.

CM Punk was spotted with AEW stars recently

Despite his issues with The Elite, CM Punk is by no means without friends in AEW. He has forged a bond with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, regularly exchanging on social media even after the 'Brawl Out' incident.

He was also recently spotted with colleagues Danhausen and Brody King. Danhausen and CM Punk have shared comedic spots with one another, often at conventions, and can be seen on the former's vlog series.

Brody King has also seemingly indicated that he would support CM Punk's return to the company soon. Only time will tell whether or not he does, however.

