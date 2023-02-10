Another AEW star seemingly supports CM Punk's return; suggested that he didn't "do anything wrong"

AEW star CM Punk might have initially been panned online by fans, but the consensus surrounding him has slowly been changing. Punk might have another ally in the promotion after fans spotted Brody King liking a very particular tweet.

Despite what some reports have suggested or what many fans might believe, CM Punk is presently still signed to AEW. The veteran is currently nursing his injuries and is still a few months away from potentially returning, but he hasn't been released.

Twitter user @BackupHangman recently took to the social media app to share a screenshot of Brody King's recent Twitter Likes, revealing that the star liked a very pro-CM Punk Tweet.

"My toxic trait is I don't think cm punk did anything wrong and should come back the conquering hero," Twitter user @ofthedead209 originally posted.

While fans still seem unsure of who to support between CM Punk and The Elite, Brody King doesn't seem to have any doubts. Meanwhile, Malaka Black has now revealed that The House of Black will likely be going after the AEW Trios Championships, possibly putting Brody up against The Elite.

Brody King was spotted publicly alongside the former AEW World Champion CM Punk not too long ago

While King's allegiances might seem out of left field at face value when comparing his on-screen character to Punk's, it looks like the two share a real-life friendship that fans are now aware of.

In an Instagram story post, CM Punk shared an apparently recent picture of him hanging out with Brody King in a parking lot with ice cream.

While it's unclear when exactly the picture was taken, it does paint an interesting picture and explains why King would like the tweet by @ofthedead209. With Brody King now joining the ranks of stars who support CM Punk, it does seem like some of the reports were taken out of proportion.

According to Dave Meltzer, if Tony Khan does plan to bring CM Punk back into the promotion, the next few months will definitely prove or disprove this. Fans will simply have to stay tuned as this story continues to develop.

