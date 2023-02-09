Here's when CM Punk could possibly return to AEW

CM Punk's future in pro wrestling continues to seem uncertain even months after the fateful Brawl Out Incident. However, Dave Meltzer believes that if AEW does intend to bring him back, they'll have to act very soon.

Despite all the rumors surrounding the issue, many fans still believe that the former Second City Saint will return to AEW. With the many booking issues the promotion is facing, perhaps CM Punk could be exactly who AEW needs to make even MJF look like a major star.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that AEW doesn't have a major babyface star to rival MJF, but that CM Punk might not be the one to fill that void.

“Punk’s not gonna be the guy either. I know some people might say, ‘Well Punk’s coming back’… Punk may come back. He will be available to come back if they want to use him in a couple of months. It’s not like it’s so far in the future. And of course, if they were to bring Punk back, that opens up a lot of other issues that we can talk about another day.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke on the backlash from the Brawl Out Incident and how he believes it set AEW back from capitalizing on the momentum they had at the time.

Jim Cornette believes that Seth Rollins' recent promo on CM Punk was childish and unbelievable

Seth Rollins broke the news cycle last week after warning CM Punk to stay away from WWE during an interview. The matter left fans torn, as they weren't sure if he made his claims in character or if it was a shoot promo.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran seemed to not care whether it was authentic or not and slammed the segment for being childish and comical.

"That was such a childish and comical cartoon way of saying it, that it sounded more like a bad wrestling promo. Plus, he’s standing there looking like he’s plugged into the f**king wall socket. Made me look like I was constantly attending funerals everywhere I went when I was a manager." (03:19 onward)

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will even return to pro wrestling altogether at this stage, but if Dave Meltzer is correct, fans might not have to wait too long.

