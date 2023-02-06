Wrestling legend calls Seth Rollins "childish" over begging a top AEW star to stay away from WWE 

Seth Rollins is considered one of the biggest names in WWE today, and having captured numerous championships in the company, his position is clear. Rollins recently cut a promo prohibiting CM Punk from jumping to WWE, but Jim Cornette believes it was the wrong move.

During a recent exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Seth Rollins urged CM Punk to stay away from WWE and echoed Chris Jericho's rumored claims that the veteran is a cancer to AEW. Rollins notably called Punk a jerk and said he didn't want the veteran back.

Speaking on the latest Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager bashed the promo and claimed it came across as childish instead.

"That was such a childish and comical cartoon way of saying it, that it sounded more like a bad wrestling promo. Plus, he’s standing there looking like he’s plugged into the f**king wall socket. Made me look like I was constantly attending funerals everywhere I went when I was a manager." [03:19 onward]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



And his reply: “Stay away you cancer get away from me forever.”







(WrestlingINC) Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk.And his reply: “Stay away you cancer get away from me forever.”(WrestlingINC) Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk.And his reply: “Stay away you cancer get away from me forever.”💀💀💀(WrestlingINC) https://t.co/MTVyfUhj8f

While many fans believe that Seth Rollins was simply doing the promo in character, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that it was actually a shoot promo, and detailed why he thought it was authentic.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Cornette also questioned why Seth Rollins would be throwing CM Punk under the bus

CM Punk's early run with AEW saw the veteran facing all the youngest stars on the roster, with his first match being against Darby Allin. Due to this, Punk would likely face the youngest top talent in WWE if he ever returned to the promotion.

During the same podcast, Cornette pointed out that Seth Rollins would likely be the first name CM Punk would face in WWE, so he didn't understand the star's intentions.

"One would assume that Seth "Freakin" Rollins would know that if Punk was to show up in that company, probably he would be one of the first people he'd work with, and it would f***king draw mega attention. So I don't know if I'd be pi**ing Punk off before he even has a chance to happen." [02:26 onward]

As some fans have suggested, Seth Rollins was likely simply in character during the promo. Currently, CM Punk's AEW status is still unknown, meaning that the promo could just have been a way to build anticipation.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes