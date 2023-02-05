"It would f***ing draw mega attention" - WWE veteran on potential dream match between Seth Rollins and AEW star

A WWE veteran believes that a match between Seth Rollins and an AEW star would draw a lot of viewership in the pro-wrestling community.

Seth Rollins is considered to be one of the most prominent stars in the Stamford-based promotion today. Often playing the role of a heel, he has been a part of several pay-per-views of the company in the past few years.

The Visionary recently made some rather startling comments about CM Punk. Speaking about the matter on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette questioned whether Rollins's comments were genuine.

The veteran further talked about a potential feud between the two if Punk joined WWE.

"So it sounded like he [Seth Rollins] was mocking the people that say he's [CM Punk] a cancer and he should stay away at everything because of the funny voice. If that was supposed to be a burial of somebody, it wasn't a good one because everybody was still asking, 'He really mean that or is he just saying it?' Because it's so cartoony in such a way that...," said the veteran.

Cornette continued:

"Again one would assume that Seth "Freakin" Rollins would know that if Punk was to show up in that company, probably he would be one of the first people he'd work with, and it would f***king draw mega attention. So I don't know if I'd be pi**ing Punk off before he even has a chance to happen." [From 2:26 to 3:12]

An AEW star also spoke about WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' comments

While Jim Cornette was intrigued by the Visionary's words about CM Punk, AEW star Matt Hardy apparently took it as a joke.

In an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Broken One explained how the WWE Superstar's comments had made him crack up with laughter.

"He [Seth Rollins] especially won me over just because of his comments on Punk the other day. I popped huge when I saw that. I was laughing out loud. Very funny stuff," Matt Hardy said. [H/T :Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will respond to these comments in the coming weeks.

