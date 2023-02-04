WWE legend comments on Seth Rollins' sly jibe at AEW star CM Punk 

Recently, Seth Rollins shared his honest thoughts on the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. Wrestling veteran and AEW star Matt Hardy reacted to The Visionary's comments.

During the WWE 2K23 event, Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman got the chance to interview Seth Rollins. He asked The Visionary if he would like to see CM Punk in WWE.

Rollins responded by calling CM Punk 'a cancer' to the industry.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," Seth Rollins said. [H/T Sportskeeda.com]

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Broken One stated that Rollins' comments made him laugh out loud and he was completely entertained.

"He especially won me over just because of his comments on Punk the other day. I popped huge when I saw that. I was laughing out loud. Very funny stuff," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Seth Rollins is aiming to win back the United States title at the upcoming WWE premium live event

WWE is heading to Montreal, Canada for the Elimination Chamber premium live event in two weeks. One of the main matches of the event is the United States Championship match inside the Chamber.

Last week on WWE RAW, Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify for the title match.

The remaining two spots will be filled in the upcoming weeks of RAW.

