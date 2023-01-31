Seth Rollins buys a ticket to Elimination Chamber after defeating the former tag team champion on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Chad Gable to secure a spot at Elimination Chamber. As announced by WWE, the 2023 Elimination Chamber match will focus on the United States Championship.

During the match, Gable had a strong start. He hit a rolling German Suplex and got a near fall early. Rollins seemed to have had his eye off the ball a little. He rolled out of the ring, and one-half of Alpha Academy followed with a senton from the apron.

Chad Gable later worked over Rollins' left knee with various submission holds. The Visionary fought back to his feet but was hobbling.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins wanted to hit an enziguri, but Gable grabbed his ankle and locked in an ankle lock. The Visionary desperately tried to roll Chad up but couldn't pin him.

Chad Gable held the challenger in the ankle lock again, but The Visionary rolled through and hit a Pedigree. Seth Rollins picked up the win and has vouched to regain his US Title from Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber.

