"He was shooting 100%" - WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins was serious about CM Punk comments 

There is a belief among many that WWE would not welcome CM Punk back into the locker room if he were to be released from his AEW contract, and one WWE Hall of Famer feels like that is the truth.

While speaking on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast, current WWE NXT commentator Booker T stated that Seth Rollins was not joking or trolling in regards to his his recent comments about CM Punk.

"He was shooting 100%, I'm just glad I didn't have to say it. I'm just glad people can't look at me now and be like I'm a hater. I keep my mouth shut, my momma always told me if you don't have something good to say about somebody, don't say nothing at all. You hear other guys that have been around the business, that feel and speak the same way about Phil Brooks and it's because of being around him." h/t WrestlingINC

It's important to note that CM Punk himself is yet to comment on this. Booker said that the talk about Punk is real and that the negativity surrounding him is real.

"People stop thinking everything is a work. If I say something negative to the point about somebody being 'a cancer in the locker room,' I'm not playing, okay? That's not stuff you play around with, that's not an angle, that's just not. I know a lot of people out there that's not in the business that wants to think that but sometimes it's real, it's real talk." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Booker T has been vocal in the past about the world of wrestling. With rumors swirling that people within AEW do not want Punk to return as well, it will be interesting to see what happens next. It has also been rumored that WWE could be interested in a reunion with Punk if he were released from his contract.

What exactly did Seth Rollins say about CM Punk at WWE Royal Rumble?

While speaking at the WWE 2K23 Royal Rumble weekend hands-on event, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was being interviewed by Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman. In the interview, Rollins made it clear that he would not welcome "The Best in the World" to the company.

"Phil [Brooks], stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me. ... I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there [in AEW], we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else."

CM Punk has been out of wrestling since his physical backstage altercation with members of The Elite after All Out. He is also recovering from a torn triceps he suffered in a match against Jon Moxley in the main event of that show.

