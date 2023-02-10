The House of Black ready to take on The Elite for AEW Trios titles; Malakai says "it makes sense"

AEW's darkest faction, The House of Black, could possibly be gearing up to firmly establish themselves as the biggest faction in the promotion if Malakai Black's intentions prove fruitful.

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews have been fan favorites for quite some time despite their villainous demeanor. With the Trios Championships now set in the promotion, the stable has a chance to elevate itself.

During his interview with HardLore, Black acknowledged the fanbase's desire to see The House of Black booked more prominently.

It would make sense for us to chance the Trios Titles. I think that, that is something that I can hear within the ranks of the AEW fan base. And I agree. I feel like it’s time for us to do something that turns more heads than being the House of Black and give people an extra reason to bite down on what we represent to the world." (01:05:10 onward).

Malakai has some big plans ahead for not only the HOB but possibly himself, as he recently revealed that he was one of the stars pushing for All Elite Wrestling to begin having house shows as well.

Regardless of his ambitions for The House of Black, Malakai still wants a singles run in AEW

Malakai Black was initially introduced as a singles competitor and made quick work of Cody Rhodes in his debut. This quickly changed, and he then formed The House of Black, but what if he instead continued his solo run?

During the same interview, Black noted that he not only wants a singles run in AEW but would also like to have a tag-team run with Brody King.

"There is a part of me that still wants to have a singles run in AEW as well, because I love singles wrestling. There’s a part of me that still wants to have a tag run with Brody [King] because I love tag wrestling too. So there’s three stages that organically make a lot of sense." (01:05:40 onward).

While there are many options in All Elite Wrestling, Malakai recently revealed that he wishes he could've had more chances to face Seth Rollins in WWE. Perhaps the star could instead end up feuding with Rollins' former stablemate, Jon Moxley, and establish himself as a legitimate singles competitor.

