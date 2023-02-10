Malakai Black wanted a WrestleMania showdown with top WWE RAW Superstar 

Malakai Black and his faction have been tearing through the AEW roster and many fans believe the House of Black will capture gold sooner rather than later. Despite this, Black still thinks he could have had a memorable WrestleMania match with one of WWE's biggest stars, Seth Rollins.

Black and Rollins have come face-to-face on a few occasions, but they've never had a chance to go toe-to-toe in front of a massive audience, especially with nothing close to the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

During his interview with HardLore, Malakai Black detailed how he regretted never being able to have a high-profile match against Seth Rollins.

“I always hate that my match with Seth – apart from one – was in the PC era, and him and me always talked about, man, if would just have a bigger platform, a [WrestleMania] match or a pay-per-view match in front of an audience, we’d tear it up.” (40:52 onward).

Other than Rollins, the House of Black star additionally wants to face Roman Reigns someday, if the opportunity ever reveals itself. Notably, Malakai Black made no hints that it would have to be in WWE, so does he hope to meet Reigns in AEW or on the Independent Circuit?

Despite never having a notable feud, Malakai Black has learned a lot from Seth Rollins

Malakai Black is best known for his character work, due to how he can bring life to some of his darkest personas, however, some veterans like Jim Cornette especially dislike the work he's been doing. Malakai's enigmatic gimmicks have won him the hearts of many fans, but it seems that the star had some help along the way.

During the same interview, Malakai recalled everything he's learned from Rollins over the years.

"Because I absolutely adore Seth Rollins, and I think that he’s – people don’t appreciate how well and nuanced he is. I have learned so much from talking to Seth Rollins and he would give me so much advice and to present character stuff and these little details that he does. Incredible stuff!" (41: 12 onward).

Malakai Black and Seth Rollins clearly have an interesting history that many might not have known. Could the former "Messiah" have helped Black create his House of Black character too?

