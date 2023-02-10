AEW star Malakai Black recently made an important "request" to Tony Khan

The leader of The House of Black, Malakai Black recently revealed that he was the reason behind Tony Khan's decision for AEW to host house shows.

The AEW CEO recently made the announcement that the promotion will be hosting live shows and the first event will begin on March 18th. This will be the promotion's first-ever non-televised show exclusive to the live crowd. The event will be called House Rules.

During the latest episode of the Hardlore Music podcast, Malakai Black was the special guest. He opened up about the house shows and revealed that he was the one pushing Tony Khan to do these events.

"It was at my request that we're doing live events. Initially, [Khan] was like, 'Maybe.' And I kept hammering down on him and others started chiming in too. ... Eventually, he told me, what was it four or five months ago when I sat down with him, he basically said like, 'We're going to start doing live events in 2023' and I was like, 'Okay, put me on them,'" Malakai Black said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Malakai Black weighs in on the benefits of AEW conducting Live Shows

While speaking on the same podcast, Malakai Black mentioned that these shows will help the majority of rookies who as this will prepare the talents for television.

"I think that a lot of young guys that are coming through now will need to learn how to work for cameras and learn how to get comfortable in front of an audience in a way that they don't forget about... That doesn't mean stand still and do nothing, but it's all these little, little things that a lot of the younger kids in that locker room are now going to be able to pick up and get better because that's the only way you're going to get better," [H/T Wrestling Inc.].

The first event in the House Rules series will take place on March 18th in Troy, Ohio.

