AEW star makes a bold claim ahead of Bryan Danielson's in-ring return on Dynamite 

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently sent a message to Bryan Danielson ahead of his in-ring return Wednesday on Dynamite.

The American Dragon has been sidelined with a reported concussion he suffered during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. However, earlier, he announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that he was now cleared to return. He will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia on Dynamite in his first action in almost two months.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia's JAS teammate Sammy Guevara delivered a strong statement ahead of Danielson's return. The three-time TNT Champion said he would easily defeat The American Dragon in a match.

"Just for the record I’d beat Danielson. Easy," Guevara tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Just for the record I’d beat Danielson

Easy Just for the record I’d beat Danielson Easy

Guevara was recently involved in the Barbed Wire Everywhere match last week on Dynamite, helping Chris Jericho beat Eddie Kingston.

Fans weren't happy with the AEW star Sammy Guevara's bold claim towards Bryan Danielson

The Spanish God's strong statement on Bryan Danielson elicited some unfavorable responses on Twitter.

One fan stated Sammy Guevara should win a world title before even getting his hands on The American Dragon.

Another fan said Guevara should prove it to Danielson if they were to have a match.

One user posted a GIF of a laughing Bayley, stating that Danielson would kick Guevara's head mercilessly.

Meanwhile, one fan exclaimed that The Spanish God would never beat The American Dragon. She would also "make sure" no cheating happens from the former's Jericho Appreciation Society.

@Madqueen1987 #Blacklivesmatter @MoiraAnnRossi7 @sammyguevara You can’t beat him at all for one he is taller than you and he has more skills than you he knows more tricks that can beat you so good luck you can’t beat him no cheating or bringing out Jericho or anyone from JAS or Tay Conti either I will be watching to make sure you don’t @sammyguevara You can’t beat him at all for one he is taller than you and he has more skills than you he knows more tricks that can beat you so good luck you can’t beat him no cheating or bringing out Jericho or anyone from JAS or Tay Conti either I will be watching to make sure you don’t

Lastly, a user stated that the former TNT Champion should just disappear from television.

While it drew flak from fans, Guevara's tweet was oozing confidence as he might potentially wrestle Danielson in the near future. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW programming over the next few weeks to see if a possible bout between the two will take place.

What are your thoughts on a potential showdown between Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far