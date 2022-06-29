"I didn’t find out until everyone else did!" - Top AEW star comments on Claudio Castagnoli's (Fka Cesaro) debut

AEW fans recently exploded as former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) debuted at Forbidden Door PPV. Fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently commented on the star's debut, noting how he's looking forward to teaming up with Claudio.

After his WWE contract expired, many wrestling fans were worried that Castagnoli would never return to the sport after what seemed to be a disappointing run. Now the star is standing shoulder-to-shoulder in one of the hottest stables in All Elite Wrestling, he could finally hold some prestigious gold above his head.

During his interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, the ROH Pure Champion detailed his reaction to Claudio Castagnoli's debut.

"I didn’t find out until everyone else did! When I was saying he would be a great fit, that was all just conjecture. To see him out there, it’s like, 'Wow! This is my new teammate!' I’m very excited to see what he’ll be able to do – in AEW in general, but also at Blood and Guts. I’m very excited for that as well," Wheeler said.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN



Colleagues joining fans in celebrating this moment for Claudio Castagnoli’s #AEW debut. Speaks volumes to the respect they have for him. Colleagues joining fans in celebrating this moment for Claudio Castagnoli’s #AEW debut. Speaks volumes to the respect they have for him. https://t.co/xsXhOvfnL5

Wheeler continued, stating how he's looking forward to his upcoming match.

"It’s definitely gonna be a challenge, knowing that this match – even just in AEW, has already produced incredible moments, not to mention the legacy of the match beforehand for years and years. It’s definitely a lot to live up to." (H/T: Fightful)

Claudio has years worth of experience, and so far all the Blackpool Combat Members have had nothing but good words to say about him. Hopefully the former WWE Superstar will find success in All Elite Wrestling that's eluded him for years.

Missed out on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door? Check out the full results via this link.

Wheeler continued, commenting on the upcoming AEW Blood and Guts match that'll take place on Dynamite tonight

Wheeler continued within the same interview, declaring that he's ready for the upcoming Blood and Guts match.

"I’m really ready for the challenge. You can’t ignore the history, you have to known where it’s coming from so it’s definitely something to consider. At the same time, I wanna make sure this is something different," Yuta said. (H/T: Fightful)

Chris Jericho is no stranger to Blood and Guts and while The Wizard suffered a defeat last time, this time he could pull off a major upset at AEW Dynamite. Fans won't want to miss the upcoming clash, especially with Claudio Castagnoli involved.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far