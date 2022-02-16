"I just want to put this behind us"- AEW star comments on issues with Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle have seen their share of issues in AEW recently. Ortiz, one half of Proud and Powerful, commented on his ongoing issues with the Demo God.

Chris Jericho has been accused of holding back members of the Inner Circle. Eddie Kingston went as far as to say that were it not for the inaugural AEW world champion, Santana and Ortiz would be world tag team champions by now. In a segment during Dynamite, Santana and Ortiz stated that they felt that was the truth.

Speaking to Chase McCabe, Ortiz had the following to say:

"Oh, I mean there's obviously issues and we're going to settle it in the middle of the ring. I mean, I'm a big proponent of, if you have an issue with somebody, you face them eye to eye and you let your issues be known. And unfortunately, we're at the point where I start getting involved now. And yeah, I'm all about just settling it and leaving it all in the middle of the ring and hopefully tomorrow that'll be the end of it. Win or lose, I just want to put this behind us. And you know, we want to put this behind us and just keep it moving."

Santana and Ortiz will face Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will take on Santana and Ortiz on the next episode of Dynamite. The match was announced last week in a bid to allow the Inner Circle members to settle their differences inside the ring. The match has been a long time coming and should be a cracking encounter with a lot of storylines behind it.

Other matches on Dynamite will see Lee Moriarty take on Bryan Danielson. Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez will clash in a No Disqualification match after the former WWE performer attacked the Mexican star with a leadpipe last week, causing a disqualification.

CM Punk will announce the stipulations for his rematch with MJF, as well as the time and venue for the clash.

In what is likely to be the match of the night, two of the four pillars of AEW will clash as Sammy Guevara takes on Darby Allin for the TNT championship. Wardlow and Max Caster will battle it out with a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at stake.

