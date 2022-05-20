"I would never do that" - AEW star gives his take on the match between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy (Exclusive) 

AEW star Kaun recently shared his two cents about Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin's match last week on Dynamite.

Hardy and Allin squared off in an "Anything Goes Match" in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament. Both face-painted stars put their bodies at great risk as they performed devastating moves to one another.

After exchanging gruesome bumps, especially Allin's Swanton Bomb to Hardy's through the steel chairs, the latter performed a crucifix pin to outlast the former.

Meanwhile, Kaun is currently managed by Tully Blanchard in his "Tully Blanchard Enterprises," alongside Toa Liona and Brian Cage. The stable was formed on April 1 at ROH Supercard of Honor after the three dispatched The Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger and Eli Isom) and Ninja Mack, respectively.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Kaun was asked if he would be willing to do Darby's recent Swanton Bomb. The AEW star responded by saying he would never perform the move from a super high altitude.

"I would never do that. Well, it was cool to see. I know.... I know Darby is a huge fan of Jeff Hardy as well. I'd probably do a Swanton Bomb on a trampoline or into a pool but never off of a 15-foot ladder like that," Kaun said. [from 10:39 - 10:50]

Dutch Mantell also chimed in on the Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin match on AEW Dynamite

In an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, long-time wrestling personality Dutch Mantell weighed in on the no disqualification match between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin.

Mantell pointed out that Darby's Swanton bomb from the ladder was ill-timed, as Hardy was about to get up. The former manager was surprised Jeff was able to take the punishment. He added that if Hardy wasn't able to catch Allin, they would've suffered a horrific injury.

"He [Darby Allin] did that dive off that ladder. Do you realize how close he came to killing Jeff Hardy? Hardy was just getting up and he hit him and he moved so fast. I am surprised Jeff absorbed it and didn't get hurt. Jeff was late. See the timings gotta be on both sides. If Darby's coming he can be right on him, if Jeff don't get up and catch him so who's fault is it? It would be Jeff I guess. They came very close to getting a severe injury."

After that grueling match, Jeff advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament but lost to Adam Cole while dealing with a rib injury last Wednesday on Dynamite.

