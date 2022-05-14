"How close he came to killing Jeff Hardy" - Former WWE manager reacts to Darby Allin's insane Swanton Bomb from AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Darby Allin's Swanton Bomb on Jeff Hardy from the ladder on AEW Dynamite. He stated that they came very close to getting badly injured.

The Charismatic Enigma faced Darby Allin in the quarter-finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament on AEW this Wednesday. In a high-flying spot, Hardy was at the end of a massive Swanton Bomb from Allin. During the match, the former TNT Champion came down from the ladder onto Hardy, who was lying on a row of steel chairs.

Speaking on the spot during Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he was surprised the former WWE Champion did not get hurt on AEW Dynamite and stressed the importance of timing during risky spots like these.

"He [Darby Allin] did that dive off that ladder. Do you realize how close he came to killing Jeff Hardy? Hardy was just getting up and he hit him and he moved so fast. I am surprised Jeff absorbed it and didn't get hurt. Jeff was late. See the timings gotta be on both sides. If Darby's coming he can be right on him, if Jeff don't get up and catch him so who's fault is it? It would be Jeff I guess. They came very close to getting a severe injury," Mantell said. [9:20-10:50]

Jeff Hardy managed to come out victorious in the match and has now advanced into the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He will face Adam Cole in the semi-finals.

AEW star Darby Allin said that he is drawn to Jeff Hardy

Speaking to the New York Post, the former AEW TNT Champion explained how Jeff Hardy is someone that has intrigued him with stuff that he has done outside the squared circle.

Allin went on to state that Hardy, as a wrestler, excites him in a way that nobody has ever managed to do.

"It’s the way I see him [Jeff Hardy] live his life outside of the ring, the stunts and the craziness that kind of draws me to him. I don’t get that from a lot of wrestlers. I don’t think I get that from any wrestlers. Nobody excited me outside the ring. To have that feeling with somebody, I’m like d**n," said Allin.

It remains to be seen which direction Darby Allin will take next after crashing out of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on AEW Dynamite.

