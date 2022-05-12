"It’s the way I see him live his life outside of the ring" - AEW star opens up about his dream match against Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has inspired both fans and wrestlers alike throughout his career. Anyone who felt odd or out of place at some point in their lives can find energy and inspiration from the Charismatic Enigma.

Jeff's debut in AEW was no surprise to fans, especially after the star let the rumor slip right before he arrived. Regardless, the star still enjoyed a massive pop as he made his way to the ring on Dynamite. Since saving his brother - both physically and likely mentally - from the Andrade Family Office, the brothers have begun their final run.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Darby Allin hyped up his upcoming match against Jeff Hardy. The star also detailed how Jeff is different to other wrestlers.

"It’s the way I see him live his life outside of the ring, the stunts and the craziness that kind of draws me to him. I don’t get that from a lot of wrestlers. I don’t think I get that from any wrestlers. Nobody excited me outside the ring. To have that feeling with somebody, I’m like: damn?" Darby exclaimed.

Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin, CM Punk vs. John Silver set for next AEW Dynamite

The stars will face each other tonight on AEW Dynamite in a must-see dream match as a fan goes up against his idol.

Darby Allin revealed that his relationship with Jeff Hardy felt "organic"

Allin continued by sharing the similarities between himself and Jeff Hardy after the first time they shared a conversation.

"So the first time I talked to him, we’re like, 'Hey, you like to jump off of big s—t? I like to jump off of big s—t. You like dirt bikes? I like dirt bikes.' It was really like an organic relationship. For us to have that one tag match? Me, Sting, Matt and Jeff down in Texas? That was also a lot of fun. It just feels very normal." - (H/T: NY Post)

The two stars definitely share a slew of similarities. AEW has seemingly become the promotion where fans-turned-wrestlers get the opportunity to step up to their idols.

