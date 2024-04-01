AEW star comments on major change amid alleged heat for CM Punk's departure

An AEW star recently reflected on the changes in his career after the infamous backstage incident with CM Punk. The name in question is Jack Perry.

Jack Perry got into a physical altercation with CM Punk at the All In 2023 event in London. The reason behind the heated exchange was Jack Perry proceeding to use 'real glass' while taking a shot at CM Punk during his match against Hook at the event. Before the PPV, The Best in the World voted against the idea of using real glass during the bout as it was deemed a risky spot. The incident led to Tony Khan suspending Jack Perry and terminating Punk's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, in January 2024, Perry made his shocking return to pro wrestling a NJPW's Battle at the Valley event. The former Jungle Boy sported an armband with 'Scapegoat' written on it. He also proceeded to tear his AEW contract and explained that he would no longer follow Tony Khan's rules.

Speaking in an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jack Perry explained the reason behind adopting the Scapegoat nickname in the Japanese promotion.

"I think it's ingrained in human nature to be afraid of blame, and the disapproval of others. At the end of the day, that's weakness, That's a weak mindset, a weak soul. If you know the truth, what good is the opinion of other people? If you know the truth, you have power. I'm not shying away from the blame. If you need me to be the Scapegoat because you don't have the bravery to stand up for your own actions, then that's fine. I'm man enough to take that blame from all of us and I'm not going to shy away from it." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Dutch Mantell has some advice for AEW star Jack Perry

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave important advice to AEW star Jack Perry who is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on his storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager warned Perry not to run his mouth too much as it could put his future with AEW in jeopardy.

"Well, I don't know. If I wasn't using him, I don't know what kind of contract is on, but I think him running his mouth like this is not a very good plan of action. You know Tony's gonna read this somewhere. I did not even call him to even apologize. So it looks like Perry is trying to make it out like, well he don't give a crap about Khan because Khan didn't give a crap about him."

Jack Perry has completely reinvented himself ever since he arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he brings the Scapegoat gimmick to All Elite Wrestling in the future.

