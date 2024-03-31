"Free Jack Perry" sign spotted on AEW Collision amid his alleged backstage heat

Handmade signs in support of Jack Perry surprisingly popped up during the latest episode of Collision. These were spotted during some moments of tonight's edition of the Saturday show.

Jack Perry has not been seen on the promotion since he was indefinitely suspended following the fiasco between him and CM Punk back in August last year at All In pay-per-view. More than two months ago he made a sudden appearance at NJPW's Battle in the Valley which would be his first public appearance since his suspension.

He ended up going with his "Scapegoat" persona, and his work for the Japanese promotion could be considered him rebelling against AEW as he wanted nothing to do with them anymore. He is now affiliated with the House of Torture, a top heel faction in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Some spotted a "Free Jack Perry" sign being held by one of the fans who were in attendance for this week's episode of Collision which was held in Hamilton, Ontario.

It remains to be seen if the former FTW Champion will decide to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon, but for now, he is proving that he doesn't need the company.

