"I don't need them" - Major star audaciously rejects AEW

A former champion suspended from AEW last year has made it clear that he no longer needs the promotion.

The name in question is former FTW Champion Jack Perry. After taking a direct shot at CM Punk at AEW All In 2023, Perry allegedly had a backstage altercation with The Second City Saint. Following the scuffle, the former Jungle Boy was indefinitely suspended and has yet to return to the company's programming.

Amid his absence from All Elite Wrestling, Jack Perry made a surprise appearance in NJPW and has been wrestling for the promotion since March 6, 2024. It was recently reported that Tony Khan was still upset with Perry regarding the All In incident, which led to Punk's departure from AEW.

During a recent interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Perry said he would no longer play by All Elite Wrestling's rules and didn't need them.

“Ripping that contract was a declaration, ‘I’m not playing by your rules anymore.’ If [AEW] are too afraid to have me anymore, if the specter of Jack Perry is too much, they don’t want to deal with the conversations, the ramifications that [he] brings, then that’s fine."

The 26-year-old added that he would travel the world alone and carve his own path in the pro wrestling business.

"I don’t need them. I will go by myself across the world, all by myself, without any of my friends, without any of the things I’m used to, anything that’s been my life for the last five years, and I’ll do it on my own, make my own way." [H/T: Drainmaker on Twitter/X]

Jack Perry says some people in AEW have been loyal to him

While Jack Perry has been away from All Elite Wrestling since August 2023, he seemingly still has many friends in the company.

During the same chat with NJPW, the former FTW Champion mentioned that he intended to be loyal to his long-time allies.

"Loyalty is a two way street, and I show loyalty to those who are loyal to me. As of now, certain parties have been very good to me, and I intend to repay that.” [H/T: Drainmaker on Twitter/X]

Jack Perry is set to team up with Ren Narita to take on the team of Jon Moxley and Shota Umino at the upcoming NJPW Sakura Genesis event. It remains to be seen which tandem will reign supreme on April 6, 2024.

