"He really is a piece of sh*t" - AEW star expresses disgust on MJF's behavior while recalling working with him

In a recent interview, Wardlow emphatically stated that MJF was a horrible person and shared a few details about their time together.

Mr. Mayhem made his debut on the November 13, 2019 edition of AEW Dynamite, establishing himself as Maxwell's bodyguard. From there, they started a faction in 2021 called "The Pinnacle" with "Chairman" Shawn Spears, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Tully Blanchard.

After three years of association, Wardlow had enough of MJF and cost him his Revolution 2022 match against CM Punk. From there, they had a month-long feud culminating at Double or Nothing, when Mr. Mayhem annihilated The Salt of the Earth with ten powerbombs.

When asked on The Wrestling Classic about his time with Maxwell, Wardlow initially didn't want to discuss it because he simply didn't care. The War Dog just stated that he didn't have a good time working with the Long Islander and that his attitude was always inappropriate.

“But I’ll just say this. He’s not a good person. He really is a piece of s—-. It was not enjoyable working with him. And he put me through more stress than anything. And his behavior inside of the business and outside of the business is unacceptable. But that’s all I’m gonna say about that," Wardlow said. [H/T WrestleZone]

After the May 29 event, both men parted their ways, with MJF cutting a controversial promo a few days later on June 1 Dynamite. Since then, he has been removed by the company. Meanwhile, Wardlow will have a TNT title rematch tomorrow at Dynamite against reigning champion Scorpio Sky.

Wardlow avoided questions surrounding MJF's version of pipebomb

Last month at K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Wardlow was questioned about his thoughts on The Salt of the Earth's promo. He just swayed away on discussing the latter and explained that AEW wrestlers have the freedom to execute their own promos.

“Next question. Nobody knows. I mean, for the most part, we all write our own [promos]. I mean, they just hand us microphones. We go out there and say what we want. There’s really no monitoring what we say when we go out there."

Judging by his recent statements, Mr. Mayhem simply doesn't want any part of the Salt of the Earth anymore as he has already moved on. However, the former's disdain for the latter will most likely remain the same for the rest of their AEW careers.

