"Next Question" - Top AEW star deflects question about MJF's recent 'pipebomb' promo

AEW star Wardlow did not initially want to answer a question about his former employer MJF.

The Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem have a long history as the latter made his mark in All Elite Wrestling as the former's bodyguard. Wardlow eventually betrayed Maxwell at Revolution 2022 by costing him his bout against CM Punk. After a lengthy feud, The Wardog dismantled MJF in a singles match at Double or Nothing by hitting him with ten powerbombs.

During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Wardlow was asked about MJF's pipebomb-esque promo where he called president Tony Khan a 'f***ing mark' due to frustrations regarding his treatment.

While he initially did not want to respond, Wardlow mentioned that nobody is monitoring what the wrestlers will say. He also noted that AEW stars write their own promos.

“Next question. Nobody knows. I mean, for the most part, we all write our own [promos]. I mean, they just hand us microphones. We go out there and say what we want. There’s really no monitoring what we say when we go out there,” said Wardlow. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Wardlow wants to be the reason the AEW female viewership goes up

In an interview with Forbes, Wardlow talked about some of his goals for his AEW career.

He stated that he wants to be the reason why more women tune into All Elite programming. The Wardog also said that he wants higher ratings.

"I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers. I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up. I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up. I want to be the reason our ratings are higher."

Wardlow currently has his sights set on Scorpio Sky as he looks to take the TNT Championship from the former So-Cal Uncensored member. We will have to tune in to find out if he is successful in his quest.

