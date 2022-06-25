"I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up" - Rising AEW star has well-thought out goals in Tony Khan's Company

With AEW rapidly developing its homegrown part of the roster, Wardlow has emerged as a promising talent for the company. However, it seems his goals are far bigger than anticipated.

Mr. Mayhem had humble beginnings in Tony Khan's company, as he started out as nothing more than MJF's bodyguard. However, his slow build paid off when he went through a meteoric rise and challenged the Salt of the Earth himself. The feud ended with Wardlow being hailed as the future face of the Promotion.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes, the 34-year old star revealed his goals in Tony Khan's company.

“I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers. I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up. I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up. I want to be the reason our ratings are higher,” Wardlow added. “I know I can’t do it on my own. It takes help from the other young talent. It takes help from the legends and the guys coming over, but I want to be one of the guys that are moving the needle for this company.” (H/T: Forbes)

Given how quickly Wardlow is establishing a name for himself, it isn't far fetched to say that he is the next major star of the company in the making.

AEW star Wardlow was recently accused of physical assault in an 'official statement'

Wardlow's rampage recently led to Smart Mark Sterling being injured, which prompted the latter to tweet an accusation.

Jade Cargill's former manager took it upon himself to post an 'Official Statement' in which he named several of the toughest AEW wrestlers as the reason for his injured neck.

After the heinous attacks of Johnny Silver, Marina Shafir, Hook, Wardlow and many others over the past 6 months, I’ve been informed I have to miss my yacht club’s annual regatta because of my neck pain. I had already paid for the rental!



Although it is apparent that he will suffer no lasting damage, Mark Sterling will have to be more careful regarding who he antagonizes in the future.

