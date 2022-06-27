"They already have Kevin Owens" - AEW star comments on reason WWE gave for not signing him

AEW star JD Drake has admitted that WWE refused to sign him, as they already have Kevin Owens on the roster.

Drake recently had an interview on the MuscleManMalcolm program. During the interview, he revealed that his knee was one of the primary reasons why WWE decided not to keep him around in the company.

The WingMen member previously worked for Evolve Wrestling and was part of the first-ever Evolve show on the WWE Network. Drake said:

“That was literally what was said to me. When I went for a tryout. They walked in and said, ‘We can’t invest in damaged goods. Your knee is not good enough to compete.’ I named off six wrestlers that were there that literally either didn’t have a knee or wear multiple knee braces, have had surgery multiple times, or when they were signed, they knew good and well that they had problems with their knees. You’ve got a world-class rehab center, inside your Performance Center. So if they wanted me bad enough, it would have been okay. But I get it. I wasn’t what you — I wasn’t what you think of when you think of a WWE talent and they already have Kevin Owens.” (H/T: Bodyslam)

Kevin Owens' current rival Elias sent a message to him after "returning" to WWE RAW last week

Kevin Owens has been feuding against Ezekiel for months. Last week on RAW, the latter's kayfabe older brother, Elias, made his return. This would be his first appearance back in Vince Mcmahon's company in months.

Shortly after his return, Elias sent a message to Owens, who ended up getting a guitar smashed on his back last Monday. The former 24/7 Champion said:

"That felt good, that felt really good. It has been too long since I was out there asking who wants to walk with Elias, and I felt them. I felt them in my soul, and I felt them in my blood, you know, they want to walk with Elias. And I got to walk out there and have some fun, have a little concert, smash Kev, what a time!. You know what? I can't wait to do it again."

Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or Elrod on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

