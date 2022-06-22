"I can't wait to do it again" - WWE Superstar wants to smash Kevin Owens

Elias opened up about his plans for Kevin Owens after returning on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Owens has been feuding with Ezekiel ever since the latter arrived on the red brand. KO is having difficulty convincing everyone that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person.

Earlier this week, Elias returned on RAW for a short concert. He was interrupted by The Prizefighter, who ended up getting a guitar smashed on his back. After the episode, Elias spoke about the incident in a backstage interview and insisted he would do it again. He was quoted as saying:

"That felt good, that felt really good. It has been too long since I was out there asking who wants to walk with Elias, and I felt them. I felt them in my soul, and I felt them in my blood, you know, they want to walk with Elias. And I got to walk out there and have some fun, have a little concert, smash Kev, what a time!. You know what? I can't wait to do it again." (0:08 -- 0:29)

Next week on RAW, Ezekiel and Kevin Owens will lock horns in another match. Elias backed his brother ahead of the upcoming match and insisted that KO was losing his mind:

"Here's the thing with Kev. I think it's pretty obvious at this point that he has lost his mind. He can't tell night from day at this point. He thinks I am Ezekiel, Ezekiel is me, and he thinks there are multiple other brothers in the family. He's challenging my mom and my dad, he's got everybody lined up. The guy has lost his mind. Here's the thing, I am a betting man so I can tell you that you could bet all your money on my brother Zeke getting the job done against Kevin, okay?," concluded Elias. (0:36 -- 1:05)

A frustrated Kevin Owens is hoping to put an end to his ongoing feud with an upcoming match against Ezekiel. But things haven't been in his favor so far in this storyline.

Elias reveals his plans for a potential WWE return

Elias also thanked WWE for taking care of his little brother Ezekiel before saying he is now a traveler. Thus, he isn't sure when he will return but is grateful for the reception he received from the fans:

"I can't say for sure whether I will be here next week or the week after that who knows?," said Elias. "I am a traveller. Man, that's what I do. But I gotta say that you guys are taking care of my little brother Ezekiel and I want you guys to keep doing that." (1:06 -- 1:16)

This was his first appearance on WWE Television since the "Elias is dead" promos were released in August last year.

