AEW star comments on Ronda Rousey's stunning ROH appearance last year - "I thought that ship had sailed"

Ronda Rousey made a surprising appearance in ROH last year and a current AEW star has now given their thoughts on it.

Marina Shafir started off as an MMA fighter before transitioning over to professional wrestling. She was a part of NXT for several years and formed a stable with Shayna Baszler. However, she was released after Shayna got promoted to the main roster. Shafir is also close friends with MMA icon Ronda Rousey.

In fact, Ronda teamed with Marina Shafir for her latest professional wrestling match. This match took place at ROH. Marina and Ronda teamed up against Athena and Billie Starkz. During a recent interview with Monteasy, Marina explained that she thought the match would never happen while giving significant praise to Rousey.

“Well, right from the jump, I never thought it was going to f**king happen to be 100% honest with you. I thought that ship had sailed. It’s always going to be a part of my identity in wrestling and I’m so proud of that, like, that sisterhood and what it has encompassed. I get to have those memories for the rest of my life. Being able to tag with her and being able to wrestle with her, I never thought that was going to happen, it just wasn’t meant to be like that for me, especially with how things went down."

She continued:

"She called me out of the blue, ‘Whatcha doing?’ Ronda — I’m very lucky to have someone in my life who very rarely makes any excuses. When she has a personal legend that she’s got to live out, it’s so wonderful watching her work towards it. I got to be a part of that and like I said, I just never thought that it would’ve ever happened and it did and I’m still buzzing about it. I still buzz about all those moments, all of the little things, all of the bullshit leading up to that f**king moment and just how much we gelled and how we were a well oiled machine and that was our first time wrestling together. We looked like a unit and we didn’t even have to try.” [H/T Fightful]

Matt Morgan believes Ronda Rousey won't go to AEW

Ronda Rousey has recently voiced her displeasure over several things in WWE during her book. She even took multiple shots at the company during her many interviews after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. Given that Ronda appeared for AEW's sister company, many believed that she could be headed for Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan stated that Ronda Rousey won't join AEW. He also stated that she won't join another promotion unless it's WWE.

"I don't think she's going back to wrestling until it's WWE. I think if she goes anywhere she goes to do some more stuff in Hollywood, acting, maybe her book tour, things like that, if I had to guess. She's not going to AEW, guys, no way, I don't see it." [28:10 - 28:25]

It will be interesting to see if The Baddest Woman on the Planet will ever make her return back to professional wrestling.

