Former RAW Women’s Champion not joining AEW after WWE exit, says Matt Morgan

A former RAW Women's Champion will not be signing with AEW following her departure from WWE last year, according to Matt Morgan. The name in question is none other than Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is regarded as one of the greatest female mixed martial artists ever. After a successful MMA career in Strikeforce and later in UFC, Rousey signed with WWE. The "Rowdy" superstar was booked as a dominant performer in the Stamford-based promotion with several world titles before she departed in 2023 after losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

Rousey's last go-around in the squared circle took place in AEW's sister promotion, ROH, in November last year, in which she teamed with Marina Shafir to defeat Billie Starkz and Athena. During a discussion regarding the former RAW Women's Champion's wrestling future on the latest episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan claimed that Rousey would not return to wrestling unless it was for WWE.

The Blueprint argued that the 37-year-old star would continue to promote her book and build on her Hollywood ventures but was unlikely to join AEW.

"I don't think she's going back to wrestling until it's WWE. I think if she goes anywhere she goes to do some more stuff in Hollywood, acting, maybe her book tour, things like that, if I had to guess. She's not going to AEW, guys, no way, I don't see it." [28:10 - 28:25]

AEW's Billie Starkz wants to drop Ronda Rousey on her head again

During the ROH tag bout, which saw the team of Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir going against Athena and Billie Starkz, the young up-and-comer dropped Rousey on her head with a devastating German suplex.

Starkz revealed during an interview later that she was interested in repeating it.

During a conversation with Jeremy Lambert and Joe Pearl on In The Weeds, the Minion in Training seemingly voiced her interest in squaring off against Ronda Rousey and discussed the hard-hitting nature of the tag team match and its participants.

"Yeah, and I'll do it again. Honestly, I love a good fight and those women love to fight. It was very fun and I feel like you don't get all the time when you can just throw hands with somebody. They are going to hit you as hard as you hit them."

It remains to be seen whether Ronda Rousey will make her comeback to pro wrestling.

