AEW star opens up about Triple H pushing his favorites while in charge of NXT

AEW star Swerve Strickland disclosed if Triple H had specific favorites while in charge of NXT.

Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, was a member of the group "Hit Row" in NXT. The group was released from the company upon moving to the main roster.

In his interview on Getting Over, Strickland shared that Triple H didn't believe in him until he was involved with "Hit Row."

“I feel like he liked me and he respects my talent and my ability. But I don’t feel like he ever truly bought in and invested until I made him have to with Hit Row.”

The AEW star also added that while the 14-time world champion didn't have any specific favorites to push, he did have a particular set of "core guys."

"He’s one of those guys like, he has those talents on the show that he knows and he’s well-acquainted with and it’s hard for him to deviate from those guys. When he’s set on someone, he’s set on them, you know. Anybody who says that he doesn’t, like, I wouldn’t call it picking favorites, but if somebody says he doesn’t have his core guys, you’re one of the core guys. You know what I mean?" Strickland added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

This is HIT ROW, and if you didn't know, now you know. Top Dolla. @TheeAdonisWWE. B-FAB. @swerveconfident This is HIT ROW, and if you didn't know, now you know. #WWENXT Top Dolla. @TheeAdonisWWE. B-FAB. @swerveconfident.This is HIT ROW, and if you didn't know, now you know. #WWENXT https://t.co/rLhUwKIosm

AEW star Swerve Strickland became popular with Hit Row

Swerve Strickland created the group "Hit Row" on May 4, 2021, edition of NXT. He was joined by A.J. Francis (Top Dolla), Tehuti Miles (Ashante "Thee" Adonis), and Briana Brandy (B-Fab).

While with the group, Strickland defeated Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) on June 29, 2021, to win the NXT North American Championship. He retained the title on October 12 by beating Santos Escobar. However, he lost the title on the same night against Carmelo Hayes, who cashed in on his "Breakout Tournament" contract.

RETRO: OLD MEDIA ENTHUSIAST 🇨🇦 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 @ThatRetro Isaiah "Swerve" Scott becomes the tenth man to win the NXT North American Championship and the 12th overall (Gargano is the only repeat/threepeat). Isaiah "Swerve" Scott becomes the tenth man to win the NXT North American Championship and the 12th overall (Gargano is the only repeat/threepeat). https://t.co/1zHNGWd8Aa

In the 2021 WWE Draft, Hit Row was drafted to the SmackDown brand. However, he was released on November 18 with Top Dolla and Adonis while B-Fab was let go on November 4. At the recently-concluded Revolution pay-per-view, Strickland became All Elite.

