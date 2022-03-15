"Lost a brother" - Triple H shares heartbreaking tribute to Scott Hall

The WWE Universe has been heartbroken over the past 24 hours since it was revealed that Scott Hall was on life support.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away earlier today after his life support was turned off. Since then, tributes from fans, wrestlers, and WWE Superstars have continued to pour in.

One star who recently took to Twitter was Triple H, who had quite the history with Hall throughout his career.

As a fellow member of The Kliq, Triple H was close friends with Hall for much of his career, and the two men shared the ring on numerous occasions. The Game recently took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking post following the passing of Hall, where he noted that he had "lost a brother."

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was 63 years old when he passed away

Hall, who was also known as Razor Ramon throughout his wrestling career, was admitted to the hospital after a fall had caused him to break his hip.

The former Intercontinental Champion underwent hip surgery, and a complication from the procedure loosened a blood clot and caused Hall to have three heart attacks.

It was then revealed that Hall was put on life support, as confirmed by his friend Kevin Nash. The latter noted that the machines would be turned off by Hall's family once they had said their goodbyes.

A fighter to the end, Hall was able to push for several hours after life support was turned off before the Hall of Famer passed away earlier tonight.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends out their condolences to the Hall family and friends at this sad time.

Edited by Colin Tessier