"The second coming of Shawn Michaels" - AEW star compared to the WWE Legend (Exclusive)

The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is undeniable. However, one particular AEW star may have what it takes to rise to the same level.

In the last couple of weeks, fans have witnessed Adam Cole perform in some spectacular matches in AEW. The Panama City Playboy, despite being a heel, has won several important fights fair and square. His talent led him to progress to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals as well.

All Elite star Kaun recently sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. When asked about his thoughts on Adam Cole being compared to WWE legend Shawn Michaels, he endorsed it wholeheartedly.

"Oh definitely he[Adam Cole] is super talented and a really nice guy. He actually, like, wrestled at the school that i started like he was in the Shamrock Club at Maryland Championship Wrestling... He's a phenomenal megastar. I learned a lot that day... um yeah definitely the second coming of Shawn Michaels. If anything he's the first Adam Cole right, like he's the, the 'Bay Bay,'" Kaun said. (3:38 - 4:09)

Given how fast Adam Cole is making a mark on the pro-wrestling world, he is undoubtedly one to look out for in the future.

Shawn Michaels is still working for WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer has worked with Vince McMahon's promotion for decades and shows no signs of stopping to date.

Although the Heartbreak Kid retired from in-ring action in 2010, he has appeared sporadically on-screen from time to time. For now, Michaels is heavily involved with NXT, working as the Vice President of Talent Development for NXT and its UK edition.

A while back, Michaels was asked how long he would keep working with his current promotion. The Heartbreak Kid had a straightforward response.

"Like I’ve been saying with the WWE for 35 years now, when they get tired of me they’ll let me know. Unless they do, I’m gonna keep showing up."

Interestingly, Cole had worked extensively alongside Michaels and Triple H in WWE. Even after joining AEW, he has never shied away from voicing his appreciation for the duo.

While the chances of Shawn Michaels making another in-ring appearance seem slim, nothing is impossible in pro wrestling. Moreover, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the Hall of Famer appears alongside Adam Cole in some capacity in the future.

