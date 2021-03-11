Shawn Michaels reveals when he will leave WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been working behind the scenes of NXT for a while now. He recently revealed what it would take for him to part ways with the company.

The Heartbreak Kid is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He competed in his final match for WWE at the Crown Jewel PPV in 2018 where he rejoined forces with his best friend Triple H to defeat The Brothers of Destruction. Shawn Michaels has also worked as a coach at the Performance Center, helping to train the stars of tomorrow.

During an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels talked about his backstage role on the NXT brand and revealed that he'll only part ways with WWE when they've had enough of him. Until that time comes, he's not going anywhere:

"Like I’ve been saying with the WWE for 35 years now, when they get tired of me they’ll let me know. Unless they do, I’m gonna keep showing up."

HBK is one of the major players behind the scenes of the Black and Gold brand, along with his former partner Triple H. As long as NXT keeps delivering top-quality matches and giving rise to popular stars, Shawn Michaels will be staying put.

Shawn Michaels on NXT reportedly moving to a different night

Triple H and Shawn Michaels

WWE NXT will reportedly be moving to Tuesday nights, putting an end to the Wednesday Night War. Shawn Michaels commented on the report, stating that the move won't change anything for NXT:

“It’s always clearly easier when your sort of destination programming, so to speak. Nothing would change certainly for us. We still try to put the best show out there that we can. Clearly, I know that’s everybody’s goal. I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier. It allows people to enjoy that. And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.”

If NXT does indeed move to Tuesday night, the ratings for the show will most likely see a significant improvement since it won't be airing at the same time as AEW Dynamite. What are your thoughts on NXT moving to a different night? Sound off in the comments below!