AEW star compares top faction to WWE legend The Undertaker

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 05, 2022 06:41 PM IST

AEW star Brody King has spoken highly of his faction House of Black as he compared it to WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.

The House of Black are a wrestling trio in the Jacksonville-based promotion that consists of King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. Black started teasing the arrival of the faction in 2021 and the stable was formed the following year when Brody King was introduced.

King recently got inked on his leg and during a conversation with the artist Paul Booth, the former highlighted the uniqueness of the faction. He professed that unlike any other star or stable in the industry, their lives are the same on and off the squared circle.

"I feel like especially right now in wrestling, there’s nothing like us. The closest thing you can relate it to is The Undertaker. This is true to us, and we’re authentic to what we’re talking about and what we’re presenting. Some people in wrestling, they have a gimmick. They’re a scary guy on TV, and then they’re nice, Christian dad when they go home.” (via Wrestling Inc) (9:25 onwards)
youtube-cover

AEW star Brody King will face Darby Allin in a Coffin match

On last week's Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, the AEW star challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin match, which was the latter's signature bout.

The two wrestlers emerged as finalists in AEW's first-ever Royal Rampage match. Brody eliminated Darby Allin for the victory. The HOB member got his shot at Jon Moxley's Interim World title but failed to wrap the gold around his waist. After the match, Allin appeared on the ramp and offered King a handshake, which the latter refused.

A few days later, King attacked Sting's protege at Seattle's South Center Mall during an autograph-signing event and put him through the table with a powerbomb. He also took to Twitter to mock his opponent by getting a tattoo of Darby's name etched on a tombstone.

Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone… twitter.com/DoubleDragonXP… https://t.co/jWC6tx6eHS

However, the date of the bout has not yet been confirmed. Who do you think will emerge as the winner of the contest? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Rahul Madurawe

Comments

