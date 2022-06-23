AEW star compares top faction member to WWE Legend Mr. Perfect after mass brawl on Dynamite

AEW star Brandon Cutler took to Twitter to make an observation about Jericho Appreciation Society member Matt Menard. He compared the JAS member's style to that of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect.

In the main event of this week's Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. Following the match, a brawl broke out between JAS, Suzuki-Gun, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta.

This is where Cutler noticed that the way Daddy Magic brawls is similar to that of the former WWE Superstar. He stated that he has similar body movement and wild hair, just like the late Curt Henning.

"Matt Minard gives me Mr. Perfect vibes during these brawls, the way his body movement is and the wild hair, I don't know haha," Cutler tweeted.

Brandon Cutler @BranCutler



#aewdynamite @theDaddyMagic gives me Mr. Perfect vibes during these brawls, the way his body movement is and the wild hair, idk haha . @theDaddyMagic gives me Mr. Perfect vibes during these brawls, the way his body movement is and the wild hair, idk haha#aewdynamite

AEW fans react to comparisons between Matt Menard and Mr. Perfect

Brandon Cutler's tweet comparing the Jericho Appreciation Society member to the WWE Hall of Famer got quite the reaction from AEW fans. Most Twitter users seem to agree with the assessment.

This fan agreed with Cutler and noted that Curt Henning's era produced some of the best moments in wrestling history.

Sydney DePrimo @SydneyDeprimo @BranCutler @theDaddyMagic A second that Brandon those were the greatest moments of wrestling history @BranCutler @theDaddyMagic A second that Brandon those were the greatest moments of wrestling history

This fan pointed out that Menard already chews gum just like Mr. Perfect and needs a towel to complete the transformation. They even added a gif for reference.

This user heaped praise on Daddy Magic by calling him the greatest.

And finally, this fan simply acknowledged Brandon Cutler's observation.

Matt Menard will have a great test next week as JAS enters Blood and Guts to take on Jon Moxley, Santana, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and a mystery opponent. It will be interesting to see who walks out as the winner of the match on June 29.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far