AEW star completed Malakai Black's assignment to join House of Black: "Come up with a promo, and I'll see what you got"

A top star in AEW's women's division revealed that she had to complete an assignment for Malakai Black to join the House of Black.

The star in question is Julia Hart, who joined the House of Black in 2022 after turning on the Varsity Blondes, whom she used to accompany before being misted in the eye by Malakai Black.

During a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, Julia Hart spoke about how she had been asked to craft a promo showcasing her understanding of the style and the approach informing the work of the dominant stable.

"I will say I did have help, like, in-ring wise, and figure out myself, but character-wise, Malakai wanted me to present what my thought of his concept was and if I understood what he was doing. So.. when I asked to join House of Black, he said, 'Come up with a promo, and I'll see what you got,' and I was like, 'Okay!'" said Hart

The reigning AEW TBS Champion discussed preparing and researching extensively to develop her character in line with the rest of the faction - comprising of Hart, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black - and talked about how Black's response to her presentation.

"And I spent like two weeks working on this promo, and I made, like, a presentation, and I watched movies on characters I thought I would resemble. All of the things. And then when I finally showed him what I had, he was like, 'Yup,' and then that was kind of like.. No more direction after that. He was just like, 'Yup, you get it.'.. And I was like, 'Oh, okay. Cool.'" [From 23:40 to 24:20]

Hart won the TBS Title in a triple-threat match involving former champion Kris Statlander and Skye Blue at Full Gear 2023.

Blue would go on to join forces with Hart, and the two recently teamed together alongside Ruby Soho and Saraya of the Outcasts in a losing effort against Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Thunder Rosa in an 8-person tag match in the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite.

House of Black gets destroyed following main event on AEW Collision

The House of Black were brutally attacked following their trios match in the main event of AEW Collision.

The former AEW World Trios Champions took on the team of Daniel Garcia and FTR in the final match of the show, which emanated from Norfolk, Virginia. The bout had the live audience hooked throughout, and the ending saw Buddy Matthews deliver the curb stomp on Dax Harwood for the victory.

After the match, the House of Black assaulted Matt Menard, but their beatdown was repelled by Garcia and the Top Guys, who drove away Black and Matthews before hitting Brody King with a Shatter Machine to stand tall at the end of the program.

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between FTR and the House of Black does not seem to be over, as both sides hold a victory over the other, suggesting the possibility of a rubber match to resolve the feud decisively.

What is next for Daniel Garcia in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

If you any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here