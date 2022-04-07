"I am one of them" - AEW star confesses he hates Eddie Kingston

In AEW, Eddie Kingston and Pride 'N' Powerful are currently locked in a rivalry with Chris Jericho's new stable, Jericho Appreciation Society. One of the stable's key members, Daniel Garcia, recently took to Twitter to confess his sheer hatred for the Mad King.

Kingston and Jericho collided at Revolution, where Kingston made The Influencer tap out. On the next Dynamite, Jericho was supposed to shake Kingston's hand but attacked him instead with the help of Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and Jake Hager, thus forming the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles winner took to Twitter to reveal that he hates Eddie Kingston. Here's what Daniel Garcia said:

"If Eddie Kingston has one million haters, I am one of them. If he has 100 haters, I am one of them. If he has 1 hater, I am him. If he has 0 haters, it means I have left this world. If the world is for Eddie Kingston, then I am against the world."

Eddie Kingston sent a message to Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, we were shown a clip of Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz attacking the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). Then Eddie and the former LAX members walked out to the arena.

Eddie called Jericho a coward and said he would attack him even if he was with his family. He then turned his attention to Daniel Garcia, stating that he knew where the star lived, so he was not safe either.

Kingston and Pride 'N' Powerful then challenged Jericho and his stablemates to a six-man tag match next week on Dynamite. If the Jericho Appreciation Society answers the challenge, it will be interesting to see which three would compete in the match.

Do you think Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz will be able to defy the numbers game and beat JAS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Angana Roy